Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.03%, gains for five straight sessions

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 3155.2, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.17% in last one year as compared to a 7.99% gain in NIFTY and a 10.18% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3155.2, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 25117.25. The Sensex is at 82511.15, up 0.39%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has dropped around 2.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21684.4, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42060 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.5 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3167.7, up 0.38% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 10.17% in last one year as compared to a 7.99% gain in NIFTY and a 10.18% gain in the Nifty Pharma index. The PE of the stock is 56.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.