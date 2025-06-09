Britannia Industries Ltd soars 1.2%

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5675, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.4% in last one year as compared to a 7.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.5% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55802.7, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94370 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.6 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5698.5, up 1.38% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 3.4% in last one year as compared to a 7.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.5% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index. The PE of the stock is 62.82 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.