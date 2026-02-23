Associate Sponsors

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 2.06%

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 13.89% over last one month compared to 5.26% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.68% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 2.06% today to trade at Rs 601.75. The BSE Metal index is up 0.8% to quote at 39868.69. The index is up 5.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 1.16% and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd added 0.71% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 36.55 % over last one year compared to the 10.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 13.89% over last one month compared to 5.26% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.68% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 65037 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.8 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 732.6 on 28 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 378.65 on 03 Mar 2025.

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

