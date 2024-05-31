Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hira Automobile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hira Automobile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.26% to Rs 72.11 crore

Net loss of Hira Automobile reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.26% to Rs 72.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.33% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 262.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 248.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales72.1171.21 1 262.22248.96 5 OPM %2.902.77 -3.864.05 - PBDT0.530.63 -16 2.572.39 8 PBT0.230.29 -21 1.231.02 21 NP-0.060.18 PL 0.680.75 -9

