Hira Automobile standalone net profit declines 42.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales decline 5.23% to Rs 56.56 crore

Net profit of Hira Automobile declined 42.11% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.23% to Rs 56.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales56.5659.68 -5 OPM %3.914.41 -PBDT0.480.59 -19 PBT0.150.25 -40 NP0.110.19 -42

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

