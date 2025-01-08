Hitachi Energy India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 14309.5, down 2.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 9.26% in NIFTY and a 2.06% lost in the Nifty Energy index.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14309.5, down 2.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 23540.9. The Sensex is at 77652.44, down 0.7%.Hitachi Energy India Ltd has gained around 14.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35164.75, down 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21243 shares today, compared to the daily average of 54359 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 313.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

