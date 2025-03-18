Hitachi Energy India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Castrol India Ltd, Gensol Engineering Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd and AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 March 2025.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd lost 5.56% to Rs 11959.95 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11644 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7365 shares in the past one month.

Castrol India Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 224.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gensol Engineering Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 236.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94835 shares in the past one month.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd fell 2.69% to Rs 579.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31878 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29060 shares in the past one month.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd plummeted 2.35% to Rs 1868.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20727 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18135 shares in the past one month.

