NACL Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Barak Valley Cements Ltd, Pasupati Acrylon Ltd, Deccan Health Care Ltd and Natural Capsules Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 March 2025.

Barak Valley Cements Ltd, Pasupati Acrylon Ltd, Deccan Health Care Ltd and Natural Capsules Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 March 2025.

NACL Industries Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 99.72 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Barak Valley Cements Ltd crashed 7.90% to Rs 40.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4718 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3680 shares in the past one month.

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd tumbled 6.65% to Rs 53.63. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27433 shares in the past one month.

Deccan Health Care Ltd corrected 6.59% to Rs 17. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56501 shares in the past one month.

Natural Capsules Ltd slipped 6.10% to Rs 184. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2698 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4645 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News