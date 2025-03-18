Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank receives affirmation in credit rating from Moody's

IndusInd Bank receives affirmation in credit rating from Moody's

Image
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IndusInd Bank announced that Moody's Investors Service have reaffirmed the credit rating on the Bank as mentioned below:

Type

Rating (Outlook)

Rating Action

Long-term (LT) and Short-term (ST) foreign and local currency (LC) bank deposits and issuer ratings as well as Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs)

Ba1/NP (Stable)

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge set to launch in India soon, appears on BIS: Report

Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: SpaceX Crew-9 members undock from ISS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 1,100pts higher at 75,280; Nifty above 22,800; Auto, Metal, Realty gain 2%

India Post GDS Results 2025: Release date, merit list, and how to check

Smallcap index soars 2%; Gabriel, Avanti, Sarda Energy hit multi-year highs

Affirmed

Senior unsecured medium-term note program

(P)Ba1 (Stable)

Affirmed

LT and ST Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments

Ba1(cr)/NP(cr) (Stable)

Affirmed

Moody's has placed IndusInd's Ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA under review for downgrade.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese markets rise, Nikkei jumps 1.20%

Chinese shares edge up slightly

Indices trade with strong gains; auto shares gear up

Renaissance Global gains on reporting significant debt reduction

United Drilling Tools jumps on bagging order worth Rs 14 crore from Oil India

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story