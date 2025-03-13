Hitech Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Fairchem Organics Ltd, VIP Clothing Ltd, SPL Industries Ltd and Vivid Mercantile Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 March 2025.

Hitech Corporation Ltd soared 15.13% to Rs 186.8 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6478 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1451 shares in the past one month.

Fairchem Organics Ltd spiked 12.62% to Rs 1005. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11727 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2716 shares in the past one month.

VIP Clothing Ltd surged 11.90% to Rs 32.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28291 shares in the past one month.

SPL Industries Ltd spurt 10.66% to Rs 41.74. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3383 shares in the past one month.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd gained 9.91% to Rs 8.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

