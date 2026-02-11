HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.35% to Rs 326.57 croreNet profit of HLE Glascoat declined 66.67% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.35% to Rs 326.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 231.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales326.57231.03 41 OPM %6.4611.10 -PBDT16.7318.79 -11 PBT6.8311.41 -40 NP2.838.49 -67
