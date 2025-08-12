HLE Glascoat standalone net profit rises 978.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.64% to Rs 164.26 crore

Net profit of HLE Glascoat rose 978.32% to Rs 15.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 47.64% to Rs 164.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.164.26111.2611.963.4522.354.7218.201.1215.421.43

