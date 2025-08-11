Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro wins order for 6,400 MW thermal power capacity from Adani Power

Larsen & Toubro wins order for 6,400 MW thermal power capacity from Adani Power

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an ultra-mega contract from Adani Power to set up eight state-of-the-art thermal power units, each with a capacity of 800 MW, totaling 6,400 MW of new generation capacity. The order will be executed by L&T Energy - CarbonLite Solutions (LTECLS), the company's specialized business vertical for advanced power and low-carbon technologies. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order is above Rs 15,000 crore.

The scope of work encompasses the complete design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of Boiler-Turbine-Generator (BTG) packages, along with auxiliaries and associated mechanical, electrical and control & instrumentation (C&I) systems.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

