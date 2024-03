Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth) announced its entry into the personal wash category. The brand's expansion into this segment marks a significant milestone in its mission to provide safe, effective, and toxin-free goodness for consumers across the country.

Mamaearth Moisturizing Lotion Soaps are Grade 1 soaps with Made-Safe certification in a non-drying formula.

Available in 4 variants - Ubtan, Vitamin C, Multani Mitti and Neem, the personal wash category includes a variety of soaps tailored to different skin types and preferences.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News