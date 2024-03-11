Wipro launches new Nutanix-focused business unit

Wipro and Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the launch of a new Nutanix-focused business unit. Together, they will help mutual clients accelerate their digital and hybrid multicloud journeys and maximize the value of their Nutanix Cloud investments.

The new business unit will combine the industry expertise of Wipro FullStride Cloud with Nutanix Cloud Platform to enhance joint solution engineering and expand go-to-market strategies. The engagement aims to enhance agility, speed, and innovation for enterprises and help them build more powerful, resilient, and agile cloud operating models. This commitment is aligned to Wipro's broader strategy of driving growth through strategic partnership and a multi-year plan to jointly target this multi-billion-dollar market opportunity across cloud infrastructure, IT applications, edge, and AI computing.

Wipro and Nutanix are partnering to offer digital transformation services in various sectors, focusing on banking, healthcare, and consumer and retail. Wipro will utilize its pool of domain experts, including those gained through acquisitions like Capco and Designit. Wipro will be significantly scaling the technical competency in Nutanix solutions for multicloud infrastructure, hyperconverged platforms, database services, AI computing, and end-user computing, and will have cross-trained professionals for these areas over the next two years.

