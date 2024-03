Valiant Communications has allotted 4,04,600 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis at an issue price of Rs 319 per share.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased at Rs 7,62,80,600/- comprising 76,28,060 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel