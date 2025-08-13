Honasa Consumer spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 65% QoQ

Honasa Consumer spurted 10.33% to Rs 295.80 after posting healthy revenue growth and a sharp sequential jump in profitability for the June quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 2.6% year-on-year to Rs 41 crore in Q1 FY26, supported by steady margins and higher sales. Sequentially, net profit jumped 65.4% from Rs 25 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 7.4% year-on-year to Rs 595 crore from Rs 554 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 11.7% from Rs 534 crore in Q4 FY25.

Gross profit came in at Rs 424 crore, up 6.8% year-on-year and 12.3% sequentially, with the gross margin holding at 71.2% in Q1 FY26, up 48 bps YoY.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 56 crore in Q1 FY26, up 72.8% from Q4 FY25 and 6.1% higher than Q1 FY25. EBITDA came in at Rs 46 crore, rising 69.7% sequentially but slipping 0.7% year-on-year. EBITDA margin improved to 7.7% in Q1 FY26 from 5.1% in the preceding quarter, though lower than 8.3% a year earlier. Employee benefit expenses were Rs 60 crore, accounting for 10.1% of revenue versus 8.9% in Q1 FY25. Advertisement expenses were Rs 206 crore or 34.6% of revenue, slightly lower than 36% in the year-ago period. On the business front, general trade distribution remained on a positive trajectory, with the companys direct distribution strategy driving a 50%+ year-on-year increase in direct outlets billed during Q1 FY26, strengthening reach and retail presence. Modern trade offtake registered over 20% year-on-year growth.