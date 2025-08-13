Paytm jumps after RBI grants nod for payment aggregator licence

One 97 Communications surged 4.70% to Rs 1,172.60 after its wholly-owned subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), received in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator.The RBI's approval, communicated via a letter dated 12 August 2025, allows PPSL to resume onboarding merchants, a process that had been restricted since November 2022. The move lifts prior regulatory hurdles and enables the subsidiary to continue its payment aggregation business, subject to ongoing compliance with RBI's Guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways.
Paytm noted that this approval is conditional, with full authorisation contingent on adherence to regulatory norms issued in March 2020 and subsequent updates. The company also highlighted that any future changes in control or transfer of activities would require prior RBI approval.
Paytm is India's leading mobile payments and financial services distribution company.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 122.5 crore, reversing a net loss of Rs 544.6 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 27.7% YoY to Rs 1,917.5 crore, driven by growth in subscription merchants, higher GMV (Gross Merchandise Value), and increased revenue from financial services distribution.
