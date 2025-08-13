SpiceJet plans to expand its fleet ahead of peak winter season

Enters into lease agreement for five Boeing 737 aircrafts
SpiceJet has finalised a lease agreement for another five Boeing 737 aircraft, further strengthening its fleet ahead of the upcoming winter schedule. While most of these aircraft will join the fleet in October 2025, a few are scheduled to arrive a couple of weeks earlier.
These additions will cater to the peak winter season and extend into the early summer season of 2026, remaining with the airline until May 2026. The aircraft will be inducted under damp lease arrangements.
This latest agreement follows SpiceJet's announcement last month of inducting five Boeing 737s on damp lease from another operator, taking the total number of new fleet additions to 10. The airline is also in advanced discussions to lease more aircraft ahead of the winter 2025 schedule.
