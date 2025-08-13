Suzlon Energy slides as Q1 PAT slumps 73% QoQ to Rs 324 cr

Suzlon Energy declined 3.22% to Rs 61.09 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 72.56% to Rs 324.32 crore on 17.39% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 3,117.33 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company reported a 7.28% increase in net profit and an 54.63% rise in revenue from operations.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 51.82% YoY to Rs 459.23 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 599 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 61.89%, compared with Rs 370 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 19.2% in Q1 FY26 as against 18.4% in Q1 FY25.

Net volumes soared 62.03% to 444 MW in Q1 FY26, compared with 274 MW in Q1 FY25. Girish Tanti, vice chairman, Suzlon Group, said, The energy sector is undergoing a structural shift where wind dominant FDRE and RTC solutions are essential for delivering firm, reliable, and affordable clean power to India. The rising demand from C&I and PSU customers, along with a strong base of repeat orders, reflects the trust in Suzlons technology leadership and execution capabilities. India achieving 50% non-fossil fuel capacity well ahead of its target are reshaping the manufacturing ecosystem. With our integrated domestic value chain, Suzlon is best positioned to leverage this momentum and drive Indias clean energy economy forward.

JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group, said, Indias renewable energy growth is driven by large PSU-led auctions signalling strong market momentum and rising C&I demand. Businesses are seeking firm, reliable, and affordable clean power to meet sustainability goals. Our record deliveries this quarter highlight Suzlons executional strength and ability to seize opportunities. These align perfectly with MNREs revised ALMM (Wind) guidelines a roadmap to make Indias energy transition Made in India, for India, and by India. With 4.5 GW of annual domestic manufacturing capacity, we are well-positioned to power the nations clean energy future. Himanshu Mody, chief financial officer, Suzlon Group, said, "Q1 delivered a strong all-round performance, with year-on-year growth across all key financial and operational metrics. The significant increase in EBITDA reflects our disciplined financial management, operational efficiency, and the underlying strength of business model. The company recognised Deferred Tax Assets of Rs 630 Crores last quarter, which is now unwinding, resulting in a deferred tax charge of Rs 134 Crores in Q1 FY26. This is purely an accounting adjustment with no cash impact. Our strong order inflow provides clear revenue visibility, while five-notch rating upgrades over the last two years reflect our improved financial strength and flexibility unlocking new working capital avenues."