Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 72.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.73% to Rs 177.20 crore

Net profit of Honda India Power Products declined 72.62% to Rs 8.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 37.73% to Rs 177.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 284.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.177.20284.573.9512.3816.8447.1111.4842.138.5431.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News