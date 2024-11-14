Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Uniphos Enterprises standalone net profit declines 90.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 30.48 crore

Net profit of Uniphos Enterprises declined 90.19% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 30.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.480 0 OPM %-1.570 -PBDT4.0539.69 -90 PBT3.8639.48 -90 NP3.8639.36 -90

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

