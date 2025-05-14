Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit declines 5.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.23% to Rs 1114.50 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India declined 5.60% to Rs 139.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.23% to Rs 1114.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 950.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.43% to Rs 523.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 501.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.24% to Rs 4189.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4058.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1114.50950.704189.604058.2014.3017.8713.9514.52204.10210.80760.00728.60190.20197.30705.60674.90139.90148.20523.60501.40

