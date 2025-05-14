John Cockerill India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.03% to Rs 76.42 crore

Net loss of John Cockerill India reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 48.03% to Rs 76.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 147.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.76.42147.06-0.583.230.496.04-1.024.71-0.753.62

