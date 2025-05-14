Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 432.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 432.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.33% to Rs 47876.20 crore

Net profit of Bharti Airtel rose 432.04% to Rs 11021.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2071.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.33% to Rs 47876.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37599.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 349.39% to Rs 33556.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7467.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.34% to Rs 172985.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 149982.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales47876.2037599.10 27 172985.20149982.40 15 OPM %56.4151.50 -53.8552.20 - PBDT22050.0015308.70 44 76682.0059788.90 28 PBT9724.005233.50 86 31111.7020251.30 54 NP11021.802071.60 432 33556.107467.00 349

