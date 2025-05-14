Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 432.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.33% to Rs 47876.20 crore

Net profit of Bharti Airtel rose 432.04% to Rs 11021.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2071.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.33% to Rs 47876.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37599.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 349.39% to Rs 33556.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7467.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.34% to Rs 172985.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 149982.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

47876.2037599.10172985.20149982.4056.4151.5053.8552.2022050.0015308.7076682.0059788.909724.005233.5031111.7020251.3011021.802071.6033556.107467.00

