ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 20.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 8.58% to Rs 849.67 crore

Net profit of ASK Automotive rose 20.62% to Rs 57.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.58% to Rs 849.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 782.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.50% to Rs 247.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 3600.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2994.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales849.67782.51 9 3600.832994.55 20 OPM %12.2210.52 -11.9910.04 - PBDT100.6378.87 28 416.36298.96 39 PBT76.0059.91 27 327.37229.97 42 NP57.6147.76 21 247.62173.77 42

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

