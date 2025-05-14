ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 20.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.58% to Rs 849.67 croreNet profit of ASK Automotive rose 20.62% to Rs 57.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.58% to Rs 849.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 782.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.50% to Rs 247.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 3600.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2994.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
