Alembic consolidated net profit declines 5.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.90% to Rs 60.27 croreNet profit of Alembic declined 5.13% to Rs 68.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.90% to Rs 60.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.66% to Rs 310.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 268.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.89% to Rs 221.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
