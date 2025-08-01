Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 3.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.79% to Rs 940.23 crore

Net profit of Aditya Vision rose 3.92% to Rs 55.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.79% to Rs 940.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 888.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.940.23888.789.549.5882.5880.0273.3771.8255.1653.08

