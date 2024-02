Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 20.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 1071.00 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 20.55% to Rs 127.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 106.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 1071.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1017.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1071.001017.5015.0012.82187.30156.80174.50143.70127.90106.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel