Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 3.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 3.82% to Rs 119.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 115.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.26% to Rs 1149.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1023.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1149.401023.9011.4512.60173.60168.80160.70155.30119.50115.10

