Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 3.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales rise 12.26% to Rs 1149.40 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 3.82% to Rs 119.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 115.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.26% to Rs 1149.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1023.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1149.401023.90 12 OPM %11.4512.60 -PBDT173.60168.80 3 PBT160.70155.30 3 NP119.50115.10 4

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

