IVP standalone net profit rises 85.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.44% to Rs 146.95 crore

Net profit of IVP rose 85.19% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.44% to Rs 146.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 122.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.146.95122.015.514.536.804.505.303.094.002.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News