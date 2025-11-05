D-Link India consolidated net profit declines 5.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 376.62 crore

Net profit of D-Link India declined 5.01% to Rs 25.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 376.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 336.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.376.62336.918.759.7736.1637.0934.3735.3525.3826.72

