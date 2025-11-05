MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 17.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.97% to Rs 480.23 crore

Net profit of MAS Financial Services rose 17.75% to Rs 90.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 76.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.97% to Rs 480.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 384.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.480.23384.2772.1375.37124.66105.14122.88103.7890.3476.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News