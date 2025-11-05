Blue Star standalone net profit declines 17.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.93% to Rs 2294.52 crore

Net profit of Blue Star declined 17.42% to Rs 69.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 2294.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2126.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2294.522126.005.975.99129.11136.6194.46113.9969.9184.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News