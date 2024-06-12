Hong Kong Hang Seng tumbles 1.3%

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index stumbled 238.50 points, or 1.31%, to 17,937.84. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 92.70 points, or 1.44%, to 6,359.36.
The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking properties sector led the retreat by falling 2.42%. The finance sector declined 1.09% and the utilities sector ended 1.29% lower. The commerce & industry sector lost 1.35%.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Shares pf property developers declined ahead of the US Federal Reserves rate-setting meeting as concerns remained that the interest-rate environment would keep the cost of home purchases elevated. Hong Kongs monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States as the citys currency is pegged to the US dollar. New World Development tumbled 3.5% to HK$7.78 and Sun Hung Kai Properties fell 1.6% to HK$71.60.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News