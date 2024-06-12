Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree launches MELD platform in collaboration with SNP

LTIMindtree launches MELD platform in collaboration with SNP

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
LTIMindtree in collaboration with SNP, a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital data transformation processes, has launched its latest platform 'MELD' for accelerated and reliable realisation of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures that accelerates data integrations and process harmonizations for customers.

Enterprises embarking on these initiatives have a need for fast, lean, cost-effective solutions tailored to address landscape consolidations, business process integrations & technology requirements in carve out and merger scenarios that ensure seamless data management and zero business disruption. MELD addresses these requirements and incorporates a built-in framework for innovative data discovery and management and an accelerated cost-effective implementation, thus enabling enterprises to maximize business value with zero disruption for operations.

This integrated platform from LTIMindtree, and SNP will be a powerful enabler for customers in manufacturing, Consumer Products, Technology & Services and Energy & Utilities segments undergoing acquisitions and divestitures. The platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for SAP projects in an M&A context to de-risk and accelerate the journey to the target architecture.

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

