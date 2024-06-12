Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Comm inks 5-year global host broadcasting services deal for World Athletics Championships

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Tata Communications today announced a five-year global host broadcasting services deal covering the World Athletics Series of events. From 2025, Tata Communications will be a key strategic supplier for World Athletics, with a view to elevating innovation and audience engagement to new heights.

The collaboration kicks off in another huge year for the sport, with 2025 including the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing in March, World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou in May and World Athletics Road Running Championships in San Diego in September, as well as the flagship World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The World Athletics Championships, taking place from 13-21 September in 2025, is an event which regularly draws a global viewing audience of one billion people.

Tata Communications will empower World Athletics to captivate a global fan base and forge lasting connections with the sport by amplifying the excitement and drama of live global athletics competitions.

The company will deliver customised, world-class live content to broadcasters across continents, to ensure the action reaches fans in every corner of the globe. As the host broadcaster, it will take on the pivotal role of crafting immersive coverage for World Athletics events globally. Furthermore, Tata Communications will enable broadcasters to elevate the viewer experience and create a connected fan base through localized regional feeds.

The deal with World Athletics benefits from Tata Communications global media platform underpinned by a video native edge platform and application stack, offers reliable end-toend support that meets the coverage demands of the sport's action-packed calendar of international events. The enhanced technology platform will enable World Athletics to bring a superior broadcast experience for fans globally.

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

