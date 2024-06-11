Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hong Kong Market ends 1% lower

Hong Kong Market ends 1% lower

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hong Kong share market finished session lower on Tuesday, 11 June 2024, as investors returned from a long weekend break to play catch-up after last Fridays surprisingly robust U.S. employment data impacting Fed rate cut expectations.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 190.61 points, or 1.04%, to 18,176.34. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index sank 58.31 points, or 0.9%, to 6,452.06.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking properties sector led the retreat by falling 2.23%. The finance sector declined 1.47% and the utilities sector ended 1.46% lower. The commerce & industry sector lost 0.67%.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chinese gold producer Zijin Mining Group tumbled 4.9 per cent to HK$16.64 after Chinas central bank halted the streak of 18-month gold purchases last month and bullion prices slumped. Jewel retailer Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group sank 3.6 per cent to HK$9.41.

Electric vehicle maker Li Auto shed 2.9 per cent to HK$75.85 and XPeng's shares were down 4.5% at HK$30.95 ahead of an expected ruling this week on the proposal to slap import tariffs on Chinese EVs. The selloff came after Turkey's trade ministry said Saturday that it will impose a 40% additional tariff on imports of cars from China. Investors are also keeping an eye on a European Commission announcement due this week that will detail the EU's plans on tariffs for Chinese cars. The latest trade barriers for Chinese cars come after the Biden administration raised tariffs on Chinese EVs to 100% from 25% last month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hong Kong Market surges 1.77%

Hong Kong Market extends losses on geopolitical tensions

Hong Kong Market tanks 2.2%

Hong Kong Market falls on weak China factory data

Hong Kong Market edges lower

Dredging Corp hits the roof after Kolkata Port awards contract worth Rs 2,016 crore

NBCC (India) receives new orders of Rs 878.17 cr

Capacite Infra rises as board OKs NCD issue upto Rs 100 cr

Persistent Systems enters into strategic partnership with Google Cloud

SBI board OKs to raise upto $3bn

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story