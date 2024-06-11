NBCC (India) receives new orders of Rs 878.17 cr

NBCC (India) has received new orders aggregating Rs 878.17 crore as detailed below:

Order details Client Name Value of order Development of 17.4 acres Kakkanad Ernakulam District Kochi & Coine Bliss City Kochi Metro Rail Rs 700 crore Construction of Boys College at Hindu College, University of Delhi Hindu College, University of Delhi Rs 69.71 crore Construction of office cum training institute for ICSI at Khaitabad, Hyderabad Institute of Company Secretaries of India Rs 8.62 crore Construction of centralised core repository with advance laboratory facilities at Guwahati, Assam Oil India Rs 99.84 crore Total Rs 878.17 crore

