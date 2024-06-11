Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) receives new orders of Rs 878.17 cr

NBCC (India) receives new orders of Rs 878.17 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NBCC (India) has received new orders aggregating Rs 878.17 crore as detailed below:

Order details Client Name Value of order Development of 17.4 acres Kakkanad Ernakulam District Kochi & Coine Bliss City Kochi Metro Rail Rs 700 crore Construction of Boys College at Hindu College, University of Delhi Hindu College, University of Delhi Rs 69.71 crore Construction of office cum training institute for ICSI at Khaitabad, Hyderabad Institute of Company Secretaries of India Rs 8.62 crore Construction of centralised core repository with advance laboratory facilities at Guwahati, Assam Oil India Rs 99.84 crore Total Rs 878.17 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Barometers trade in positive terrain; oil &amp; gas shares rises

Energy shares rise

Energy stocks slide

Indices trade with minor cuts; oil &amp; gas shares snap 9-day rally

Energy stocks edge lower

Persistent Systems enters into strategic partnership with Google Cloud

PNC Infratech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cairn Oil &amp; Gas commences injection of ASP in Mangala, Rajasthan

K C P Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Barometers trade in positive terrain; oil &amp; gas shares rises

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story