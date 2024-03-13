Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hong Kong Market ends tad lower

Hong Kong Market ends tad lower

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hong Kong share market finished session marginally lower on Wednesday, 13 March 2024, ending its three consecutive days of gain, as profit taking resumed after the overnight United States stronger-than-expected inflation effectively shut the door on the possibility of a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut before June.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell by 11.39 points, or 0.07%, to 17,082.11. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index sank 17.06 points, or 0.29%, to 5,932.46.

Shares of property developers dropped as Country Garden missed a coupon payment. Country Garden Holdings fell 4.9% to HK$0.58 after the Chinese property developer said funds for a 96 million yuan ($13 million) coupon payment due Tuesday were not fully in place and it planned to raise funds for the missed onshore coupon payment within 30-day grace period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Among blue chips, sportswear maker Li Ning slumped 3.4% to HK$21.35. Li Auto surged 3.2% to HK$151.70 and AIA Group added 0.5% to HK$64.85.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hong Kong Market ends 0.34% down

Hong Kong Market ends 1.27% down

Hong Kong Market ends softer

Hong Kong Market ends in green

Hong Kong Market closes 0.54% lower

Rail Vikas Nigam JV wins Rs 173.98 cr transmission project

Ticker allots 12.19 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Government allocates Rs 500 crore for Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme

Shares plunge as broader market meltdown deepens, AMFI advisory spooks investors

INR Settles Slightly Lower Amid Massive Sell-Off In Domestic Equities

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story