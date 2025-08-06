Households price and inflationary pressures eased across major product groups

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the results of July 2025 round of its bi-monthly inflation expectations survey of households (IESH). The survey was conducted during July 1-12, 2025, in 19 major cities, with 5,197 valid responses. The central bank noted that Households median perception of current inflation declined by 50 basis points (bps) to 7.2 per cent, vis-vis May 2025 round; their inflation expectations for the next three months and one year moderated by 60 bps and 50 bps respectively. For both short term and one year ahead, the shares of respondents anticipating rise in general prices and inflation has come down. Price and inflationary pressures eased across major product groups including food products; non-food items and expenses related to housing.

