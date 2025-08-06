NSE Indices launches Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 Index

NSEs index services subsidiary NSE Indices has launched a new strategy index Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 index that aims to track the performance of a 50-stock portfolio selected based on a combination of momentum and quality factors from the Nifty Total Market.
The momentum score for each company is determined based on its 6-month and 12-month price return, adjusted for volatility. The quality score for each company is determined based on return on equity (ROE), financial leverage (debt/equity ratio) and earnings (EPS) growth variability analyzed during the previous 5 years.
The weight of each stock in the index is based on a combination of its composite factor score and free float market capitalization and is capped at the lower of 5% or 5 times its weight in the index based on free float market capitalization.
The index has a base date of 01 April 2005, and a base value of 1000. It will be reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually.
As of 31 July 2025, the index delivered a 1-year total return of (-12.11)%. It has, however, recorded a strong 21.70% CAGR since inception.
Top constituents include: Coromandel International (5.63%), Maruti Suzuki India (5.21%), Divi's Laboratories (5.18%), Eicher Motors (5.05%) and Hindustan Aeronautics (4.84%).
The new index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app