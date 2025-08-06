Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE Indices launches Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 Index

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSEs index services subsidiary NSE Indices has launched a new strategy index Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 index that aims to track the performance of a 50-stock portfolio selected based on a combination of momentum and quality factors from the Nifty Total Market.

The momentum score for each company is determined based on its 6-month and 12-month price return, adjusted for volatility. The quality score for each company is determined based on return on equity (ROE), financial leverage (debt/equity ratio) and earnings (EPS) growth variability analyzed during the previous 5 years.

The weight of each stock in the index is based on a combination of its composite factor score and free float market capitalization and is capped at the lower of 5% or 5 times its weight in the index based on free float market capitalization.

The index has a base date of 01 April 2005, and a base value of 1000. It will be reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually.

As of 31 July 2025, the index delivered a 1-year total return of (-12.11)%. It has, however, recorded a strong 21.70% CAGR since inception.

Top constituents include: Coromandel International (5.63%), Maruti Suzuki India (5.21%), Divi's Laboratories (5.18%), Eicher Motors (5.05%) and Hindustan Aeronautics (4.84%).

The new index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) IPO subscribed 3.23 times

Highway Infrastructure IPO subscribed 72.92 times

Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 13.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 9.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.88% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story