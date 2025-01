Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 41.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.14% to Rs 2760.23 crore

Net profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 41.56% to Rs 735.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 519.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 37.14% to Rs 2760.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2012.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2760.232012.6697.3499.42934.29698.59931.66696.13735.03519.23

