Kisan Mouldings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales rise 6.24% to Rs 70.32 crore

Net profit of Kisan Mouldings reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.24% to Rs 70.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 66.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales70.3266.19 6 OPM %3.17-15.98 -PBDT1.81-14.72 LP PBT0.39-16.62 LP NP0.39-16.62 LP

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

