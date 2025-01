Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 60.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 1033.94 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods rose 60.04% to Rs 43.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 1033.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 941.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1033.94941.106.985.3576.5851.5758.8136.0543.0526.90

