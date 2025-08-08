Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HPCL gains as Q1 PAT skyrockets 1,128% YoY to Rs 4,371 crore; board approves Rs 10,000 cr fundraising plan

HPCL gains as Q1 PAT skyrockets 1,128% YoY to Rs 4,371 crore; board approves Rs 10,000 cr fundraising plan

Aug 08 2025
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) rose 1.18% to Rs 407.30 after the company's standalone net profit stood at Rs 4,370.87 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a 1,128.46% year-on-year (YoY) increase from Rs 355.80 crore in the same quarter last year.

Despite the strong bottom-line growth, the company's net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 2.72% YoY to Rs 1,10,212.61 crore during the June 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 5,825.89 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 1,136.44% compared to the same quarter last year.

The gross refining margin (GRMs) declined to US $3.08 per barrel in Q1 FY26 from US $5.03 per barrel in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, HPCLs refineries recorded a crude throughput of 6.66 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q1 FY26, representing a 15.6% growth over 5.76 MMT in Q1 FY25.

In Q1 FY26, HPCL recorded total sales (including exports) of 13.04 MMT, reflecting a 3.2% increase over Q1 FY25. Domestic sales grew by 1.9% year-on-year. The combined sale of petrol (MS) and diesel (HSD) reached 8.11 MMT, marking a 1.1% YoY growth, while LPG sales (domestic and non-domestic) rose to 2.21 MMT, up 6.6% YoY.

On the margins front, the operating margin improved to 5.04% in Q1 FY26 from 0.54% in Q1 FY25. Similarly, the net profit margin rose to 3.64%, up from 0.29% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Alongside the quarterly results, HPCLs Board of Directors approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through the private placement of secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs), bonds, or notes, in both domestic and international markets. This borrowing is within the overall limits previously approved by the companys shareholders.

HPCL is engaged in the refining of crude oil and the marketing of petroleum products. It operates through two segments: downstream and exploration and production of hydrocarbons.

Aug 08 2025

