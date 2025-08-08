HPCL gains as Q1 PAT skyrockets 1,128% YoY to Rs 4,371 crore; board approves Rs 10,000 cr fundraising plan

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) rose 1.18% to Rs 407.30 after the company's standalone net profit stood at Rs 4,370.87 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a 1,128.46% year-on-year (YoY) increase from Rs 355.80 crore in the same quarter last year.

Despite the strong bottom-line growth, the company's net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 2.72% YoY to Rs 1,10,212.61 crore during the June 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 5,825.89 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 1,136.44% compared to the same quarter last year.

The gross refining margin (GRMs) declined to US $3.08 per barrel in Q1 FY26 from US $5.03 per barrel in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, HPCLs refineries recorded a crude throughput of 6.66 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q1 FY26, representing a 15.6% growth over 5.76 MMT in Q1 FY25. In Q1 FY26, HPCL recorded total sales (including exports) of 13.04 MMT, reflecting a 3.2% increase over Q1 FY25. Domestic sales grew by 1.9% year-on-year. The combined sale of petrol (MS) and diesel (HSD) reached 8.11 MMT, marking a 1.1% YoY growth, while LPG sales (domestic and non-domestic) rose to 2.21 MMT, up 6.6% YoY. On the margins front, the operating margin improved to 5.04% in Q1 FY26 from 0.54% in Q1 FY25. Similarly, the net profit margin rose to 3.64%, up from 0.29% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.