Cummins India gains after Q1 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 589 cr

Cummins India rose 1.73% to Rs 3,743.20 after the company reported a 40.36% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 589.27 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 419.80 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 26.37% to Rs 2,858.71 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Domestic sales stood at Rs 2,336 crore, up 25% compared to the same quarter last year and 21% higher than the previous quarter.

Export sales were Rs 523 crore, marking a 34% increase YoY and a 9% rise compared to the previous quarter.

Total operating expenditure for Q1 FY26 was Rs 2,333.90 crore, up 23.78% YoY.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 725.80 crore in Q1 FY26, up 31.74% from Rs 550.91 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also reported an exceptional item of Rs 44.15 crore during the quarter. Shveta Arya, managing director, Cummins India, said, " I am pleased to announce that Cummins India continues to deliver revenue growth backed by steady demand across markets and better execution of orders. We have achieved record quarterly profit owing to volume leverage and operational efficiencies. While the inflation has eased in India and there is uncertainty around the full impact of global tax and trade policies on the economic landscape in the near to mid-term future.

We believe that despite this uncertainty, we see continued opportunity as Indias economy remains stable due to governments infrastructure push and recent reductions in interest rates to support economic growth given the low inflation environment. On its outlook, the company stated, "with a diversified portfolio of products that meet evolving emission norms, Cummins India remains cautiously optimistic about maintaining momentum across both domestic and international markets. While closely tracking policy developments in India and abroad, were confident in our ability to adapt and navigate any challenges that may arise. The company continues to focus on operational efficiencies through cost management and maintains its focus on customer centricity, attracting best talent, and creating value for shareholders. With access to the latest technology, a trusted brand, a wide range of products, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and an extensive distribution and service network, Cummins India is well-positioned to serve its customers better."