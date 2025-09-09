HUDCO inks MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority for infrastructure projects

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), Maharashtra.
The non-binding MoU has been entered to establish robust collaborative working partnership between HUDCO and NMRDA wherein HUDCO shall explore and provide funds up to Rs. 11,300 crore over a period of five years, for land acquisition, housing, and development of infrastructure projects in Nagpur Metropolitan Region.
Further, HUDCO will also extend consultancy services and capacity building activities to meet the emerging requirements of NMRDA.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is primarily engaged in the business of financing housing and urban development activities in the country.
The scrip shed 0.23% to currently trade at Rs 216.65 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app