IRB Infra gains as August toll collections rise 12% YoY to Rs 563 cr

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 1.56% to Rs 42.92 after the company, along with its InvIT associate IRB Infrastructure Trust, reported a strong 11.92% year-on-year growth in toll revenue for August 2025.

The combined toll collections stood at Rs 563 crore for the month, up from Rs 503 crore in August 2024.

Amitabh Murarka, deputy CEO, IRB Infrastructure Developers, said, Toll revenues for August 2025 recorded a robust 12% year-onyear growth, stronger than previous month, backed by continued underlying economic growth. This performance is particularly noteworthy given the adverse impact of weather conditions on traffic across certain assets. With the onset of the festive and holiday season, we anticipate a further strengthening of this growth momentum in the coming months.

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is one of the leading infrastructure development companies in India in the road and highway sector, with presence in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and HAM space. The company undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several special purpose vehicles. IRB's work spans from the building of roads, highways, bridges, and tunnels; recently, the company diversified its business into the real estate development sector also.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 44.64% to Rs 202.48 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 139.98 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 13.27% YoY to Rs 2,098.97 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

