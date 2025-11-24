HUDCO signs MoU with National Institute of Urban Affairs

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), on 24 November, 2025. Through this non-binding MoU, parties intend to collaborate for developing programmes of mutual interest on themes related to urban infrastructure & development including infrastructure investment and HUDCO's Urban Invest Window (UiWIN), organising capacity building programmes, seminars/conferences/workshops and conducting research, monitoring, evaluation, and impact studies. The MoU also aims to explore collaborations with multi-lateral funding agencies and other suitable financing opportunities.

